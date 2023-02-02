Hologic (HOLX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2023 View Up

Hologic, Inc. HOLX reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07, down 50.7% year over year. However, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.9%.

The adjustments include charges and benefits related to the amortization of acquired intangible assets, certain asset impairment charges and restructuring and integration/consolidation costs, among others.

The company’s GAAP EPS was 75 cents in the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of $1.95, reflecting a 61.5% plunge.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues totaled $1.07 billion in the reported quarter, declining 27% year over year (down 25.1% at the constant exchange rate or CER). The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%. Lower sales of COVID-19 assays and supply chain challenges related to semiconductor chips in the Breast Health business dragged the top line down.

Segments in Detail

In the fiscal first quarter, U.S. revenues totaled $823.6 million and declined 18.6%. International revenues amounted to $250.6 million, falling 45.4% year over year or 39.4% at CER.

Revenues in the Diagnostics segment declined 41.2% year over year (down 39.4% at CER) to $559.3 million in the quarter under review. Excluding COVID-19 revenues, Diagnostics revenues grew 12.2% on a reported basis and 15.8% at CER.

Cytology & Perinatal revenues of $126.8 million were up 1.6% at CER. Molecular Diagnostics revenues of $425.2 million declined 46.4% at CER. Blood Screening revenues of $7.3 million fell 14.1% year over year at CER.

Revenues in the Breast Health segment fell 7% from the year-ago period (down 5.2% at CER) to $334.2 million. This primarily resulted from lower capital equipment revenue resulting from semiconductor chip shortages. Further, outside the United States, Breast Health sales declined 27.3% at CER.

Revenues at the GYN Surgical business rose 14.7% year over year (up 17.4% at CER) to $154.1 million, led by improved procedure volume as COVID prevalence declined.

Revenues at Skeletal Health declined 1.8% year over year (up 0.7% at CER) to $26.6 million.

Operational Update

In the fiscal first quarter, the company-provided adjusted gross margin contracted 1830 basis points (bps) to 31.1%. According to the company, the downside in gross margin was primarily due to a year-over-year decline in COVID-19 assay sales and lower capital equipment sales due to supply chain challenges related to semiconductor chip shortages, which impacted its Breast Health business.

The company’s adjusted operating margin was 40.1%, contracted 1525 bps.

Financial Update

Hologic ended first-quarter fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.44 billion compared with $2.34 billion at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. Total long-term debt (including the current portion) was $2.83 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $2.82 at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fiscal first quarter was $253.4 million compared with $564.2 million a year ago.

Guidance

Hologic issued the guidance for the second quarter and raised fiscal 2023 guidance.

For fiscal 2023, the company projects revenues within $3.85-4.00 billion (up from previous guidance of $3.70-3.90 billion), suggesting a year-over-year decline in the range of 20.8-17.7% on a reported basis, 19.8-16.7% at CER and 19.8-16.7% organically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.95 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2023 are estimated within $3.55-$3.85 (up from thre previous guidance of $3.30-$3.60), with a projected decline of 41-36% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $3.49.

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, the company projects revenues within $930-$980 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline in the range of 35.2-31.7% on a reported basis, 34-30.5% at CER and 34-$30.5% organically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $934.8 million.

Adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter are estimated within 80-90 cents, suggesting a decline of 61.4-56.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at 84 cents.

Our Take

Hologic delivered better-than-expected revenues and earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. However, on a year-over-year basis, both the figures were significantly down. The significant decline in COVID-19 assay revenues, along with supply chain challenges related to semiconductor chips in the Breast Health business, dragged total revenues down. The company also reported a contraction in both margins.

On a positive note, GYN Surgical business grew organically as the company registered procedural volumes return as well as acceleration from the new business lines.

