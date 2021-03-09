Hologic (HOLX) Partners With Gallup on Women's Health Index

Hologic, Inc. HOLX recently entered into a multi-year initiative with Gallup, Inc. to develop Hologic Global Women’s Health Index. Notably, Hologic conducted Global Women’s Health Index survey through Gallup’s World Poll in more than 115 countries.

Hologic’s Global Women’s Health Index will generate distinctive insight on reproductive health, domestic violence, preventive care, access to care and early detection of disease.

For investors’ note, Gallup World Poll survey connects with more than 90% of the world's adult population through annual, nationally representative surveys with comparable metrics across countries.

With the recent development, Hologic aims to expand access in women’s healthcare market.

Hologic started working with Gallup in 2019 to fortify the grounds of its continuous efforts to support women’s health around the world. The collaboration is helping Hologic bridge the gap of a critical need for a data-driven approach to women’s health.

Hologic in partnership with Gallup highlighted eight essential questions to provide meaningful data on women’s health. Moreover, to ensure complete assessment of women’s health, the index will be featured by country-level reports as well as rankings indicating how countries manage on key indicators of women’s health.

As part of a multi-year initiative, Hologic conducted Global Women’s Health survey through Gallup World Poll to track critical aspects of women’s health and safety globally. Notably, the survey included individual responses from more than 120,000 people across 116 countries and in 40 languages.

Per management, the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index will bring awareness to the most vital health issues women are facing globally by offering unique regional insights.

Recent Developments in Women’s Health

Hologic has been making impressive progress in its Breast Health arm over the past few months. The company launched the SuperSonic MACH 20 ultrasound system in January. The same month, Hologic announced the availability of 3D ultrasound imaging on the SuperSonic MACH 30 and 20 ultrasound systems in Europe.

Also in January, Hologic announced plans to acquire Biotheranostics, a privately-held commercial-stage company providing molecular diagnostic tests for breast and metastatic cancer.

Within GYN Surgical, Hologic launched its latest CE-marked Fluent fluid management system in Europe in January 2021. The system is equipped with an integrated MyoSure controller, which can maximize the MyoSure system’s performance with Fluent’s fluid and vacuum systems.

The company, in November 2020, launched the Omni Suite (a comprehensive surgical offering designed to optimize diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy) and acquired Acessa Health (in the field of minimally-invasive treatment for fibroids).

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global women’s health market size was worth $32 billion in 2019 and is projected to see a CAGR of 4.9% by 2027. An increase in the population of women aged over 60, a rise in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits and the introduction of novel medicines for women are driving the market.

