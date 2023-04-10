Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $83.07, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 6.67% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 57.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $967.05 million, down 32.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion, which would represent changes of -37.87% and -18.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher within the past month. Hologic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Hologic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.86, which means Hologic is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.