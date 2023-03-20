Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $78.32, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 6.84% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hologic is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $967.05 million, down 32.64% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.87% and -18.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.21, which means Hologic is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

