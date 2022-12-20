Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $74.10, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 0.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.23% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 59.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $962.24 million, down 34.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -42.52% and -21.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hologic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.81, so we one might conclude that Hologic is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HOLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

