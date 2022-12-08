Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $74.80, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 2.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 59.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $962.24 million, down 34.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -42.52% and -21.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hologic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.3.

It is also worth noting that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

