Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $81.32, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 0.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $956.48 million, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion, which would represent changes of -35.38% and -17.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hologic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.92.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

