Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $70.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 7.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 9.62% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. On that day, Hologic is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, down 30.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $3.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -55.29% and -30.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% higher within the past month. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hologic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.56.

Investors should also note that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 2.55 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

