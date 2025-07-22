Hologic (HOLX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $65.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.64% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

The medical device maker's shares have seen a decrease of 1.15% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 1.83% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hologic in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2025. On that day, Hologic is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.94%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.01 billion, reflecting a 0.39% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.19 per share and a revenue of $4.08 billion, representing changes of +2.7% and +1.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hologic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Hologic holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hologic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.19. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.99.

Also, we should mention that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.18 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

