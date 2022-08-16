Hologic (HOLX) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Hologic (HOLX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. HOLX recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of HOLX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that HOLX could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at HOLX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch HOLX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.