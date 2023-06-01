Hologic (HOLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $79.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 6.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $956.48 million, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.38% and -17.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% higher within the past month. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.24.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.