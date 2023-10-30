Hologic (HOLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Hologic (HOLX) ending at $65.37, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.16%.

Shares of the medical device maker have depreciated by 6.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 7.05% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 9, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 3.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $941.4 million, down 1.25% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.83% decrease. As of now, Hologic holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Hologic is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.79. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.96.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.