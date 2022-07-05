Hologic (HOLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $70.19, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 6.64% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.13% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hologic is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $896.2 million, down 23.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $4.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.13% and -17.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hologic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.75.

We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

