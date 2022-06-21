Hologic (HOLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $68.20, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 13.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, down 48.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $896.2 million, down 23.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $4.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.13% and -17.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Hologic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.9.

We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

