Hologic (HOLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $75.55, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 0.4% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hologic is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $962.24 million, down 34.59% from the prior-year quarter.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.52% and -21.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hologic has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.59 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.46.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

