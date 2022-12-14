Hologic (HOLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $75.89, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had gained 1.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.48% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 59.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $962.24 million, down 34.59% from the prior-year quarter.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.52% and -21.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Hologic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.41, so we one might conclude that Hologic is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HOLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.