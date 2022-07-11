Hologic (HOLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $71.42, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 0.49% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.72% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, down 48.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $896.2 million, down 23.29% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $4.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.13% and -17.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Hologic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.54.

We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

