Hologic (HOLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $62.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 1.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.35% in that time.

HOLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, HOLX is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 26.06% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $5.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.97% and +36.11%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. HOLX currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, HOLX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.39, which means HOLX is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.