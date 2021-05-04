Hologic (HOLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $65.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

In that report, analysts expect HOLX to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 32.87% from the prior-year quarter.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +102.51% and +40.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.57% lower. HOLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HOLX has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.82.

It is also worth noting that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

