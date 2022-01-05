Hologic (HOLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $70.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 7.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 59.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.07 billion, down 33.69% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -56% and -30.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Hologic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.

It is also worth noting that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

