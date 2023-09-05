Hologic (HOLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $74.06, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 2.53% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $941.83 million, down 1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $4.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.88% and -17.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Hologic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.98.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

