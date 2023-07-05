Hologic (HOLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $78.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had gained 1.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 7.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $956.48 million, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.38% and -17.63%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hologic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.77, so we one might conclude that Hologic is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HOLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.