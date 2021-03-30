Hologic (HOLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $73.87, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 0.59% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

HOLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, HOLX is projected to report earnings of $2.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 357.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion, up 103.27% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.81 per share and revenue of $5.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +121.36% and +50.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HOLX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, HOLX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.02.

Also, we should mention that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

