Hologic (HOLX) Completes SOMATEX Buyout, Expands Portfolio

Hologic, Inc. HOLX recently announced completion of the acquisition of SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, a well-known name in the biopsy site markers and localization technologies space. The buyout deal was finalized at approximately $64 million.

For investors’ note, SOMATEX was previously owned by E-Med Solutions GmbH, Berlin — a group of investors led by German private equity company Westlake Partners.

Following the acquisition, SOMATEX’s Tumark family of tissue markers will be added to Hologic’s growing breast health portfolio. Notably, Tumark markers were distributed by Hologic in the United States prior to the acquisition. Further, the buyout is expected to be slightly accretive to Hologic's non-GAAP earnings per share beginning in fiscal 2021.

With the latest buyout, Hologic aims to strengthen its Breast Health business on a global scale.

Rationale Behind the Buyout

Per Hologic’s management, the recent acquisition paves way for the company to expand its biopsy portfolio by providing a suite of solutions that addresses customers’ needs along with improving the patients’ biopsy experience. The buyout will integrate SOMATEX’s differentiated products to Hologic’s portfolio, thus enabling it to strengthen and further expand its breast marker portfolio. Notably, this portfolio has been demonstrating consistent robust growth of late.

Further, the acquisition will allow Hologic to enhance its sales presence in Europe by expanding its direct channel in Germany and its network of regional and international distributor partners.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global breast biopsy market was valued at $976.7 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1,420 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Factors like growing incidence of breast cancer, rising demand for less-invasive breast biopsies and increasing awareness about breast cancer screening are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the recent buyout is likely to boost Hologic’s biopsy portfolio significantly.

Recent Developments in Breast Health

Of late, Hologic has been witnessing a few developments in this business arm.

The company, in December 2020, announced that the SuperSonic MACH 40 ultrasound system is now equipped with 3D ultrasound imaging. As a result, clinicians can now access high-resolution B-mode and ShearWave PLUS elastography 3D volumes for enhanced diagnostic certainty. The same month, Hologic announced the commercial availability of its Genius AI Detection technology post its FDA approval.

The company, in November, equipped its Unifi Analytics platform with innovative updates. The enhanced platform is available as Unifi Analytics 1.2.

The company announced the commercial launch of its 3DQuorum Imaging Technology, Powered by Genius AI, in Europe in October. The same month, Hologic entered into a multi-year partnership with the Black Women’s Health Imperative (a non-profit organization created by black women) to work toward decreasing breast cancer screening disparities for black women.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 44.8% in the past year compared with the industry and S&P 500’s 23.9% and 17.1% growth, respectively.

