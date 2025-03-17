Hologic (HOLX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $61.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

The medical device maker's shares have seen a decrease of 4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 0.88% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.02, marking a 0.97% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 billion, down 1.56% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.9% and +1.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Hologic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.85 of its industry.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, positioning it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.