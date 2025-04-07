Hologic (HOLX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $61.27, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The the stock of medical device maker has fallen by 5.7% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 10.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.02, marking a 0.97% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1 billion, indicating a 1.56% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.28 per share and a revenue of $4.08 billion, indicating changes of +4.9% and +1.29%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. At present, Hologic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hologic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.48.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

