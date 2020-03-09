Hologic gets U.S. funding for coronavirus test kit

BioTech

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday it would contribute $699,000 to speed up Hologic Inc's development of a coronavirus diagnostic test.

Development of the test is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, which would allow the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to consider allowing labs to use the test under the Emergency Use Authorization, according to the health department.

Last week, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings LH.N, Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N and OPKO Health Inc OPK.O said they would soon be able to begin testing for the virus.

