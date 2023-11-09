Hologic fourth-quarter sales beat estimates

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hologic HOLX.O on Thursday reported fourth-quarter sales that beat Wall Street estimates on strong demand in its breast health segment, sending the medtech firm's shares up 2.7% in extended trading.

The company now expects first-quarter adjusted per-share earnings between $0.92 and $0.97, compared with estimates of $0.94, according to LSEG data.

Hologic manufactures and supplies diagnostic tests, medical imaging systems and surgical products.

The company's breast health segment reported sales of $352.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared with estimates of $345.08 million.

Hologic posted revenue of $945.3 million that beat estimates of $940.04 million.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

