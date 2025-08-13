Hologic Eyes Organic Growth Rebound in 2026 on Breast Health Strength

Hologic HOLX completed its annual strategic planning process earlier this year and expects to get back to solid mid-single-digit organic revenue growth next year and beyond. A major driver of this optimism is the continuous rebound in its Breast Health business. The division has been battling with tough prior-year comparisons this year, due to a prolonged period of elevated gantry shipments following the global chip shortage. In the most recent third quarter, revenues were down from last year, as anticipated, but showed sequential improvement and also came slightly above the company’s expectations.

Underpinning this performance is solid execution by Hologic’s new leadership team, which has split the sales team between capital and disposable product sales reps. Together with a more defined selling strategy, the reorganization aims to drive enhanced focus and performance within the commercial channels. The company shipped more 3D gantries compared to the prior quarter, reflecting the early impact of a refined end-of-life strategy to phase out older gantries. According to management, this is expected to bear more fruit in the fourth quarter and into 2026.

Meanwhile, Interventional organic sales grew 6% in the third quarter, showing the immediate impact of the refocused domestic sales force. On a reported basis, sales rose a solid 31.8%, with Endomagnetics contributing $20 million, and will now be part of Hologic’s organic revenues from August.

Another key factor is the steady pace of both Breast Health clinical and product innovation. A recent 10-year study with Sanford Health found that high-resolution 3D mammography conducted with Hologic’s Clarity HD software detects more cancers than standard resolution 3D. This quarter, the company is also launching Genius AI Detection PRO, a cloud-based solution that offers increased accuracy and faster throughput, and up to a 24% reduction in reading time. Additionally, HOLX’s next-generation gantry, Envision, will make its commercial debut in 2026, with superior imaging capability, shorter scan time and workflow efficiencies.

Updates From Hologic’s Breast Health Rivals

GE Healthcare GEHC reported solid revenue performance in the second quarter of 2025 across all segments, reflecting healthy customer investment in capital equipment. Growth was driven by strength in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. GEHC’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 93 cents compared with 13 cents in the prior-year quarter. In particular, GE Healthcare witnessed robust demand for its radiopharmaceutical products, including Vizamyl, Cerianna and Flyrcado, and also secured its largest-ever order of Omni Legend PET systems in the United States.

Merit Medical Systems MMSI delivered a better-than-expected financial performance in the second quarter of 2025, with top and bottom-line results exceeding the high end of its guidance. MMSI’s adjusted operating margin increased nearly 109 basis points year over year to 21.2%, representing the highest non-GAAP operating margin performance in any quarter in the company's history as a public company. Merit Medical recently announced the U.S. commercial release of the Prelude Wave Hydrophilic Sheath Introducer with SnapFix Securement Technology.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past six months, Hologic shares have risen 7.4% against the industry’s 14.9% fall.



Hologic is trading at a forward three-year price-to-earnings of 15.28X, lower than the industry average of 28.00X. The stock carries a Value Score of B at present.



Analyst estimates for Hologic’s EPS for fiscal 2025 and 2026 are showing a mixed trend.



HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

