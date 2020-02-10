Hologic Expands Panther Portfolio With New Product Offerings

Hologic, Inc. HOLX announced the expansion of the Panther Scalable Solutions (PSS) portfolio with product launches. The products are now commercially available in the United States and Europe. While Panther Plus and Panther Link are now available, the Panther Trax is expected to be available in the United States and Europe later in 2020.



Within the company’s PSS portfolio, the Panther system (launched in Europe in 2010) is the foundation for optional add-ons like Panther Fusion, Panther Plus, Panther Link and Panther Trax.



With the portfolio expansion, Hologic aims at strengthening foothold in the Molecular Diagnostics business on a global scale. Notably, the Molecular Diagnostics business is a segment of the company’s Diagnostics arm.





Significance of the Launch



The Panther system consists of a list of evaluations including tests for women’s health, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory health, and viral load and Open Access functionality for laboratory developed tests. Add-ons like the Panther Fusion (launched in 2016) will provide additional IVD menu and Open Access functionality.



The latest optional offerings will enable laboratories to improve operational capacity and testing volumes per their convenience, while subsequently building on the flexibility and streamlined user experience required by them.



Industry Prospects



Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global molecular diagnostics market was estimated to be valued at $7,854.45 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $13,340.35 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024. Factors like technological advancements and rising demands for point-of-care diagnostics are expected to drive the market.



Given the market potential, the portfolio expansion is well-timed.



Recent Developments in Molecular Diagnostics



Of late, Hologic has been registering rise in consumable sales, strongly backed by developments in the company’s Molecular Diagnostics arm. It has been working toward placing more Panthers platforms with increased evaluation options in additional countries.



Panther Fusion being one of the major contributors, international growth within molecular diagnostics has been quite remarkable, with respect to both speed and consistency. Hologic has been shipping more than 200 Panther systems annually over the last few years.



Domestic growth has been propelled by strong customer adoption, resulting in greater number of customers shifting to the company’s large installed base of Panther instruments.



Price Performance



Shares of Hologic have gained 21.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.6% rally.



