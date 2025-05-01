HOLOGIC Earnings Results: $HOLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOLOGIC ($HOLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, missing estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,005,300,000, missing estimates of $1,020,423,045 by $-15,123,045.
HOLOGIC Insider Trading Activity
HOLOGIC insiders have traded $HOLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ESSEX D MITCHELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 24,856 shares for an estimated $1,897,482
HOLOGIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of HOLOGIC stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,198,403 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,662,872
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,572,585 shares (+3878.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $257,547,652
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,602,463 shares (+81.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,521,557
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,572,074 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,330,814
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 1,099,885 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,290,709
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 668,086 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,162,319
- SWEDBANK AB removed 665,200 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,954,268
HOLOGIC Government Contracts
We have seen $29,375,963 of award payments to $HOLX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510826391!MAINTENANCE: $1,802,000
- XR MAMMO 671B30051 NCFC SAN ANTONIO, TX: $1,151,224
- SARS-COV-2 ASSAY KIT, 250-TEST: $857,260
- REAGENT RENTAL: $821,127
- APTIMA SARS-COV-2/FLU ASSAY (250): $795,950
HOLOGIC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HOLX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.
