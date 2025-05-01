HOLOGIC Earnings Results: $HOLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOLOGIC ($HOLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, missing estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,005,300,000, missing estimates of $1,020,423,045 by $-15,123,045.

HOLOGIC Insider Trading Activity

HOLOGIC insiders have traded $HOLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ESSEX D MITCHELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 24,856 shares for an estimated $1,897,482

HOLOGIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of HOLOGIC stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOLOGIC Government Contracts

We have seen $29,375,963 of award payments to $HOLX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HOLOGIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOLX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.

