Hologic Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HOLX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.77, changing hands as low as $66.11 per share. Hologic Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOLX's low point in its 52 week range is $48.39 per share, with $85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.91. The HOLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.