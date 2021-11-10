Hologic Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HOLX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.08, changing hands as high as $72.91 per share. Hologic Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOLX's low point in its 52 week range is $60.10 per share, with $85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.63. The HOLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

