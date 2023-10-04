Hollywood's striking actors, studios to meet on Friday

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Striking Hollywood actors and studios will continue their negotiations on Friday, the SAG-AFTRA actors union said on Wednesday.

Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA actors' union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will work internally over the weekend and resume talks on Monday Oct. 9, the union said.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

