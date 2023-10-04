News & Insights

Hollywood's striking actors, studios to meet on Friday

October 04, 2023 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Striking Hollywood actors and studios will continue their negotiations on Friday, the SAG-AFTRA actors union said on Wednesday.

Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA actors' union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will work internally over the weekend and resume talks on Monday Oct. 9, the union said.

