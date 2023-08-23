Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough

Adds WGA statement from paragraphs 7 onwards

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.

The Writers' Guild of America (WGA) had walked off the job on May 2 after negotiations reached an impasse, and were later joined by members of the Screen Actors Guild, halting productions across Hollywood and costing the California economy billions of dollars.

"We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution," AMPTP President Carol Lombardini said in a statement.

WGA received the counterproposal from AMPTP on Aug. 11 and on Tuesday met with Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros WBD.O CEO David Zaslav, NBCUniversal Studio Group CMCSA.O Chair Donna Langley and Netflix NFLX.O Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, to discuss the new offer.

"But this was not a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave," WGA said in a message to its members.

The union said it explained in the meeting why the offer fell short and "failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place", but AMPTP released details of the proposal anyway.

WGA plans to continue picketing and said it would share with members more details on the state of the negotiations.

"And we will see you all out on the picket lines and let the companies continue to see what labor power looks like," it said.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Devika Syamnath)

