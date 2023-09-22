Hollywood writers, studios fail to reach deal for second straight day -CNN

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Hollywood's major studios and striking film and television writers failed to reach an agreement to end a months-long stalemate after meeting for a second straight day on Thursday, CNN reported.

Representatives of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) talked for more than 10 hours, CNN said. It is unclear when they will convene again.

Spokespeople for the WGA and the AMPTP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

To help spark a deal, sessions on Wednesday and Thursday were attended by Walt Disney DIS.N CEO Bob Iger, Netflix NFLX.O co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Comcast's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal Studio Group Chairman Donna Langley and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O CEO David Zaslav, according to a source close to the studios.

Roughly 11,500 WGA members walked off the job in May to protest pay and working conditions in the streaming TV era.

The SAG-AFTRA actors union went on strike in July, putting Hollywood in the midst of two simultaneous work stoppages for the first time in 63 years.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

