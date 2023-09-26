News & Insights

Hollywood writers guild calls end to strike on Wednesday

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

September 26, 2023 — 08:14 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said its members could return to work on Wednesday while a ratification vote takes place on a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios.

Union leaders "voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th," the WGA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
