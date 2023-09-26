Hollywood writers guild calls end to strike on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said its members could return to work on Wednesday while a ratification vote takes place on a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios.

Union leaders "voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th," the WGA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.