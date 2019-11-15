Hollywood visual effects firm DNEG postpones London IPO

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Special effects film firm DNEG said on Friday it had postponed plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in London due to ongoing market uncertainty.

The company said it had received a strong level of interest from investors and would be assessing when to revive its IPO plans once market conditions improve.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

