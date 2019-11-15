US Markets

Hollywood visual effects firm DNEG postpones London IPO

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Special effects film firm DNEG said on Friday it had postponed plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in London due to ongoing market uncertainty.

The company said it had received a strong level of interest from investors and would be assessing when to revive its IPO plans once market conditions improve.

