Hollywood union members narrowly approve new contract with TV and film producers

Adds details of vote

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Members of a union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in U.S. film and television have narrowly approved a new contract with producers, the IATSE union said on Monday.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said in a statement its members voted to ratify a new three-year contract that was tentatively agreed last month.

The voting was close, with 50.3% of members voting yes and 49.7% voting against, IATSE said.

The deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) was reached in October after the union threatened a strike that would have to shut down film and television production around the United States in the biggest stoppage since the 2007-2008 strike by Hollywood screenwriters.

It would have hit a wide range of media companies including Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Walt Disney Co DIS.N and Comcast Corp CMCSA.O.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)

((jill.serjeant1@thomsonreuters.com; 310 491 7279;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.