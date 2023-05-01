Hollywood studios say talks with writers have ended with no deal

LOS ANGELES, May 1 (Reuters) - The group representing Hollywood studios in labor talks with film and television writers said in a statement that negotiations had ended on Monday without the two sides reaching a deal.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.