News & Insights

US Markets
NFLX

Hollywood studios say talks with writers have ended with no deal

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 01, 2023 — 10:56 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, May 1 (Reuters) - The group representing Hollywood studios in labor talks with film and television writers said in a statement that negotiations had ended on Monday without the two sides reaching a deal.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
DIS
WBD
CMCSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.