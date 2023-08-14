Hollywood studios make new offer to striking screenwriters - Bloomberg News

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hollywood studios have made a new offer to striking screenwriters that includes concessions on issues such as use of artificial intelligence and access to viewer data, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the discussions.

The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers has agreed to ensure humans are credited as writers of screenplays, rather than replacing them with AI, the report said, adding that the companies will also share data on the number of hours viewed on streaming services.

Netflix NFLX.O Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos has emerged as a strong force seeking to reach a deal with the writers, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.