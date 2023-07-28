News & Insights

Hollywood studios considering terminating some deals with writers - Variety

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 28, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - Major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms are considering terminating some of their first-look, overall deals with writers as soon as Aug. 1, Variety reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of various term agreements and talks inside the companies.

The deals would be torn up under contractual force majeure clauses, as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America continue to strike, the report said.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

