Hollywood Bowl’s Major Shareholder Adjusts Stake

May 29, 2024 — 09:54 am EDT

Hollywood Bowl (GB:BOWL) has released an update.

The Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has reported a change in major holdings, as investment management entities affiliated with abrdn plc adjusted their voting rights, resulting in a decrease from 16.31% to 15.96%. This shift reflects the transactions made on May 28, 2024, and was officially notified to the issuer on the following day. The total number of voting rights now held by abrdn plc in Hollywood Bowl amounts to 27,392,245.

