Hollywood Bowl Sees Shift in Ameriprise Financial’s Holdings

November 21, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Hollywood Bowl (GB:BOWL) has released an update.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., based in Minneapolis, has reduced its voting rights in UK-based Hollywood Bowl Group plc to 4.967%, down from a previous 5.034%. This change reflects a strategic shift in Ameriprise’s holdings, which could influence investor perspectives on Hollywood Bowl’s market position.

