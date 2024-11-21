Hollywood Bowl Sees Shift in Ameriprise Financial’s Holdings

Hollywood Bowl (GB:BOWL) has released an update.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., based in Minneapolis, has reduced its voting rights in UK-based Hollywood Bowl Group plc to 4.967%, down from a previous 5.034%. This change reflects a strategic shift in Ameriprise’s holdings, which could influence investor perspectives on Hollywood Bowl’s market position.

