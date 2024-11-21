Hollywood Bowl Sees Shift in Ameriprise Financial’s Holdings

Hollywood Bowl (GB:BOWL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ameriprise Financial, Inc., based in Minneapolis, has reduced its voting rights in UK-based Hollywood Bowl Group plc to 4.967%, down from a previous 5.034%. This change reflects a strategic shift in Ameriprise’s holdings, which could influence investor perspectives on Hollywood Bowl’s market position.
For further insights into GB:BOWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.