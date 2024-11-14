News & Insights

Hollywood Bowl Chairman Increases Shareholding

November 14, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Hollywood Bowl (GB:BOWL) has released an update.

Hollywood Bowl Group’s Chairman, Peter Boddy, has strengthened his stake in the company by purchasing 100,000 ordinary shares at £3.20 each, bringing his total holding to 639,839 shares. This transaction highlights executive confidence in the company’s prospects, potentially making it more attractive to investors. The purchase was conducted on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

