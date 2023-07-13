News & Insights

Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for Thursday as talks break down

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

July 13, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - The SAG-AFTRA actors union said its negotiators unanimously recommended a strike after labor talks with Hollywood studios failed to yield an agreement.

SAG-AFTRA said its national board would meet Thursday to vote on a strike. If approved, actors would join film and television writers who walked off the job in early May.

Both SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

The writers' strike has sent late-night television talk shows into endless reruns, disrupted most production for the fall TV season and halted work on big-budget movies.

An actors' strike would force the remaining U.S.-based productions from Hollywood studios to shut down and put more pressure media companies to find a resolution.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Alison Williams and Toby Chopra)

