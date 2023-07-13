Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for Thursday as talks break down

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - The SAG-AFTRA actors union said its negotiators unanimously recommended a strike after labor talks with Hollywood studios failed to yield an agreement.

SAG-AFTRA said its national board would meet Thursday to vote on a strike.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Alison Williams)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.