Hollywood actors' contract clears union board, heads to member vote

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

November 10, 2023 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The national board of the SAG-AFTRA actors union endorsed a tentative contract agreement with Hollywood studios on Friday and will send the proposal to membership for a final ratification vote.

SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said 86% of the board supported the deal with Netflix NFLX.O, Walt Disney DIS.N, Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O and other members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The agreement increases minimum salaries for rank-and-file actors, provides for a new bonus payment from streaming services and sets guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence(AI) in filmmaking.

The deal was reached on Wednesday, ending the second of two overlapping strikes in the U.S. entertainment industry that cost the California economy more than $6 billion.

The first, by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), began in May and lasted 148 days. SAG-AFTRA walked off the job in July and ended its strike this week after 118 days.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

