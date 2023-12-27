News & Insights

HOLI

Hollysys to move ahead with Ascendent's takeover offer

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

December 27, 2023 — 08:24 am EST

Written by Aatreyee Dasgupta for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies HOLI.F said on Wednesday that it was going ahead with private equity firm Ascendent's takeover offer valued at $1.66 billion as it struggled to find a better bid from interested parties during the "go-shop" period.

The China-based automation technology provider said it received two other offers from unnamed parties during the 15-day go-shop period but neither of them constituted a superior proposal.

It was not immediately clear if one of the bidders was a consortium led by China's Dazheng Group Acquisition.

Last week, the group made a $1.8 billion all-cash offer that was well above Ascendent Capital's bid. Dazheng had also said that its proposal was backed by "secured and credible" financing.

Hollysys shares were down 3.2% in trading before the bell.

The company had agreed to be bought by Hong Kong-based Ascendent Capital earlier this month for $26.50 per share. Ascendent already owns a 13.7% stake in Hollysys.

Dazheng Group was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

