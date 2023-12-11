News & Insights

Markets
HOLI

Hollysys To Be Acquired By Ascendent For $1.66 Bln

December 11, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Monday, announced that it will be acquired by Ascendent Capital Partners, an international private investment firm based in Hong Kong.

The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.66 billion, and according to the agreement, Ascendent will acquire all the outstanding shares of Hollysys that it does not already own for $26.50 in cash per share. This price represents a substantial premium of 42% to the unaffected price of $18.66 as of August 23, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Hollysys, upon the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee of Independent Directors, has given its unanimous approval for the transaction.

The acquisition is expected to provide significant benefits to both companies, as well as to Hollysys shareholders, who will receive an attractive premium for their shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.